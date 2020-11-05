Did Fake News Impact the Elections?

Maayan Hoffman of the Jerusalem Post, Israel Ganz of the Samaria Regional Council and Uri Steinberg formerly of Israel’s Ministry of Tourism discuss with Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz and David Sidman the role of fake news and social media in the US Presidential elections.

In the interview, Jerusalem Post editor Maayan Hoffman spoke of the challenges involved with news media outlets during the US election as well as Twitter labeling President Trump’s tweets.

“A Pandora’s box is opening on social media channels which is scary” she said. Hoffman noted how on the one hand, Facebook made the decision to flag posts denying the Holocaust but admits that “stories that should be allowed to be shared and are accurate are going to be removed from social media.”