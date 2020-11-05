Former MK on US Elections: “In the end, God crowns Kings”

Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman discusses America’s 2020 election with Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz.

“It’s really remarkable how divided America is” he said noting how narrow the margin of victory is expected to be. Although Lipman believes that Trump is better for Israel, he also acknowledges that he doesn’t feel that it’s his place to tell Americans who they should vote for. He also found it surprising that the number one issue for American voters was indeed the economy and not corona.

Lipman also expressed that he prays that “America will be stable.”

“From a spiritual side, God crowns the kings, in the end whoever wins, we see that as the will of God” the former parliamentarian added. “There is no doubt that God plays a role in this process. I do have faith and do believe that whoever wins, the relationship with Israel will be strong.”

Rabbi Lipman also recalled his childhood in America saying: “America that I grew up with, was an America of in God we trust and I certainly hope it stays that way.”