Kade Hawkins from Prophecy News Watch joins Israel365 to Discuss Elections

Kade Hawkins from Prophecy News Watch joined Israel365’s Josh Wander to discuss the possible fallout from the elections.

Hawkins envisions a lot of “state by state court battles” to dispute the results of the elections if the evidence of election fraud mounts. The two also discussed social media censorship in the run-up to the elections.

The broadcast took place rather early on in the election count but Hawkins discusses how he sees the Christians as broken into “two different camps – one is of personality and the other is platform.” He goes onto explain that some Christians are opposed to Trump because of inappropriate statements that he may have made.

Meanwhile, the other camp of Christians focus on policy rather than his character flaws which Hawkins says isn’t enough to overshadow his platform that he believes has been very pro-Christian.