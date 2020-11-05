Trump’s Press Secretary calls on world to Join her in Live Prayer Group

Battle Creek, Michigan- December 18, 2019: Trump 2020 Campaign Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, speaks at a campaign rally as the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Trump (Shutterstock)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has called on the world to join her in a live prayer group on Thursday.

In a tweet sent out the day before, McEnany wrote: “Who would want to join a LIVE prayer group tomorrow?”

Who would want to join a LIVE prayer group tomorrow? 🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏻 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 5, 2020

This tweet appears to be a follow-up to a previous tweet on election day where she wrote in all caps: “GOD IS IN CONTROL!!”

GOD IS IN CONTROL‼️ 🙏🏻 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020

The statement seems to be a reference to the frustration felt by many Trump supporters after allegations of nation-wide voter fraud began to surface across the United States.

🚨🚨 TRUMP Challengers being ejected from ballot canvassing in Detroit! The Steal is on!! pic.twitter.com/lXg8PXaFer — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 4, 2020

This was just the latest from a slew McEnany’s faith-themed tweets including another one from election day which read: ““How great is our God, sing with me How great is our God? You’re the name above all names You are worthy of our praise And my heart will sing How great is our God!”

Just heard in the streets of Washington D.C. ⬇️ “How great is our God, sing with me How great is our God? You’re the name above all names You are worthy of our praise And my heart will sing How great is our God!” — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 3, 2020