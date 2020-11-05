05 Nov, 2020
Trump’s Press Secretary calls on world to Join her in Live Prayer Group

by | Nov 5, 2020 | Christian Zionism

Hallelujah. Praise Hashem in His sanctuary; praise Him in the sky, His stronghold. Psalms 150:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Battle Creek, Michigan- December 18, 2019: Trump 2020 Campaign Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, speaks at a campaign rally as the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Trump (Shutterstock)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has called on the world to join her in a live prayer group on Thursday.

In a tweet sent out the day before, McEnany wrote: “Who would want to join a LIVE prayer group tomorrow?”

This tweet appears to be a follow-up to a previous tweet on election day where she wrote in all caps: “GOD IS IN CONTROL!!”

The statement seems to be a reference to the frustration felt by many Trump supporters after allegations of nation-wide voter fraud began to surface across the United States.

This was just the latest from a slew McEnany’s faith-themed tweets including another one from election day which read: ““How great is our God, sing with me How great is our God? You’re the name above all names You are worthy of our praise And my heart will sing How great is our God!”

 

