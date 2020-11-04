Israel’s Top Experts and Spiritual Leaders weigh in on US Elections

Israel365 hosted an all-night election coverage marathon featuring some of Israel’s top influencers and highly respected rabbis. The line-up includes names like former Member of Knesset Dov Lipman, Rabbi Yehuda Glick and even Evangelical leaders like Hayovel’s Tommy Waller and Pastor Mario Bramnick, President of Latino Coalition for Israel.

Watch as the Judeo-Christian culture’s top thinkers dive deep into the current ongoing elections, what they mean for America and more importantly, what they mean for Israel.