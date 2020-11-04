Civil War to Ensue from US Election: ‘Repairing Sin of Cain killing Abel’

The 2020 US presidential election broke several records but still came up short, leaving the country without results. With 101,167,740 citizens voting early, 35,923,053 voting in person, 65,244,687 mail-in ballots returned, and 26,858,126 mail-in ballots still outstanding, the 2020 presidential election had the highest voter turnout rate in 120 years with 66.9% of the eligible voters casting a ballot.

2020 Elections: No Real Answers

In the early morning hours, President Trump announced from the White House that despite having enough electoral votes to win, it was necessary to turn the election over to the court to cope with voter fraud.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” said Trump “So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation,” said Trump. “This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he added. “This is a very sad moment. We will win, and as far as I’m concerned we already have.”

“A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people [that voted for me] and we won’t stand for it,” Trump claimed. “What happened to the election? It’s off.”

“This is a fraud on the American public,” he charged. “This is an embarrassment for our country. We were getting ready to win this election; frankly we did win this election.”

Even without any fraud being discovered, several states accept mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 can be accepted if they arrive up to three days after the election.

This lack of clarity added to the tension already setting the country on edge. Before the election, Stores in cities across the US began to board up their storefront windows in preparation for violent riots and looting of the sort the US has already been experiencing since May in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by the police. More than 30 people were killed in the riots with over $2 billion in damages.

A recent poll released by Suffolk University and ‘USA Today‘ reported that three-quarters of respondents were worried about the possibility of violence on election day. In 2016, only 50 percent of voters were concerned about violence.

Walmart, the country’s biggest retailer that sells firearms in about half of its 4700 US locations, announced last week that it was removing all guns and ammunition from its sales floors to head off any potential thefts if its stores are looted amid civil unrest.

A new steel fence went up around the White House on Monday in anticipation.

So far, large scale riots have not broken out. Minor scuffles took place in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

About 400 demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland armed with assault rifles and knives.

Civil War: Cain and Abel

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, an end of days expert, explained that the riots in the US are based in Genesis.

“Civil war, or what we call in Hebrew, milchemet achim (war of brothers) is at the forefront of the Bible, presented in its archetypal form with Cain and Abel,” Rabbi Winston said. “This is a recurring theme throughout the Bible. And we know that the end-of-days is going to be a tikkun (fixing) on everything that came before. We are being presented with opportunities to make peace with our brothers. That is why Israel is making peace with the Arab nations; it is a fixing of Isaac and Ishmael, something that would have been unthinkable not so long ago.”

“In the same way, it would have been unthinkable for there to be brother against brother and the burning of cities in the US. This is an opportunity to make a Tikkun,” Rabbi Winston said. “The only way to do this Tikkun is to focus on a common cause. Two people with a common cause can work together and even live together. If the cause is only relevant to one part of the group, they will leave or revolt.”

“In the US, there are two distinct groups, each with their own cause that simply is not important to the other group. This is Cain and Abel all over again. If America really wants to have peace, they have to decide what matters the most to everybody. In the Civil War, they couldn’t agree on a commonality.”

“Ironically, Israel and the Arab Gulf states who were mortal enemies came to the conclusion that what they really wanted was something they had in common; economic cooperation and a united front against Iran. This brought peace to Ishmael and Isaac.”

“Right now, people are being very petty, making a fuss over things that aren’t even important to them. The media are experts at this, making money from getting people angry. In the end of days, the hidden light of creation will return to show people what is important and what is not.”

Trump: Fixing Justice

Rabbi Avraham Greenbaum, director of the Azamra Institute, noted that Bible-readers should be utterly prepared for what is happening in the US.

“The entire Bible describes political strife and uncertainty,” Rabbi Greenbaum said. “This election is just like David and Saul, which was a civil war. In the US, we literally have a bunch of crooks who are out to get the one man who is trying to be straight. David was trying to establish a kingdom based on truth and justice.”

Rabbi Greenbaum cited a verse, written by David, which described what the young soon-to-be-king was experiencing and which might also be used to describe Donald Trump’s experience with the media and career politicians.

Hear my voice, O Hashem, when I plead; guard my life from the enemy’s terror. Hide me from a band of evil men, from a crowd of evildoers, who whet their tongues like swords; they aim their arrows—cruel words— to shoot from hiding at the blameless man; they shoot him suddenly and without fear. They arm themselves with an evil word; when they speak, it is to conceal traps; they think, “Who will see them?” Let the wrongdoings they have concealed, each one inside him, his secret thoughts, be wholly exposed. Psalms 64:2-7

“Like David, Trump was beset by horrible difficulties,” “Like David, if he wants to succeed in uniting the country, he will need to eliminate the wicked people in the government.”

The rabbi cited a proverb that described the danger.

Like a muddied spring, a ruined fountain, Is a righteous man fallen before a wicked one. Proverbs 25:26

The rabbi noted that through Divine intervention, Trump was able to appoint three supreme court justices and many more judges than most presidents are able.

“It is not coincidental,” Rabbi Greenbaum said. “Like David, Trump has to establish his rule based on true justice. He has to do this as establishing courts of justice is one of the Noahide laws incumbent on all mankind. This is also underscored by Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, who perverted justice as Attorney General in California.”

The rabbi noted that this will not be easy nor will it earn many friends for the president.

“The righteous are sometimes too naive because they don’t understand how crooked the wicked truly are. But in the end, justice is what brings true peace, as Trump has already shown by establishing peace agreements all over the world.”