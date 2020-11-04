Terrorist Killed after firing on IDF Troops: Is the PA trying to start War on Election Day?

Terrorists clash with Israeli security forces during a riot in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus on October 2, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The IDF released a statement saying that they foiled a terror attack in Judea and Samaria on Wednesday after a terrorist pulled a gun on an IDF soldier stationed in the area.

The terrorist, whose identity still remains anonymous, was shot and killed by the troops at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The attack took place as Election Day in the US came to a close. Usually, these types of terror attacks are orchestrated by the Palestinian Authority.

The IDF also stated that the attempted attack took place when a the terrorist began firing at soldiers stationed at Hativa Square in Nablus from his vehicle.

“IDF troops stationed at a military post adjacent to the southern exit in the city of Nablus… spotted an assailant driving out of the city with a pistol who began firing at them,” the Army said in a statement.

The troops “responded with fire,” leaving the suspect “neutralized.” The suspect later succumbed to his injuries.