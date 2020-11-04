Anti-Trump Protester to Preacher: “I’ll Wipe Bible with my Bloody P—sy!”

As anti-Trump protesters have descended into the streets in Washington D.C., tensions have arisen as verbal clashes are taking place with political opponents. One outspoken lady screamed at a street preacher, threatening that she will use the Bible to wipe her her “bloody” vagina with it.

DC: “I’m gunna wipe my bloody pu**y, with your bible papers” pic.twitter.com/NFLFXbiKoF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 4, 2020

In the video, a masked white woman is seen confronting a Black street preacher yelling, “I’m gonna wipe my bloody p*ssy with your Bible papers.”

The preacher began his sermon saying: “The blood of Jesus-” at which point the protestor interrupted and yelled “is on my p–sy!” Other Antifa members looked on in silence.

Meanwhile, down the street in Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, footage showed a fight breaking out on Tuesday night between a man wearing all black who started a fight with another white man. In the video, several people joined in and assaulted the victim before he managed to escape.

Fights breaking out at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC #Washington #DC pic.twitter.com/m5NSEWl3h8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 4, 2020

At one point, another Antifa member can be seen striking the victim with a bat.