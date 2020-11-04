Trump: We Won. Biden: Election Results might take Days [Watch]

A stark contrast could be heard between the speeches given by both candidates following Tuesday’s elections.

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump said: “As far as I’m concerned, we already have won.” However the final results from the battleground states were still unclear at that point. Trump also said that he wants to go to the Supreme Court to dispute what he believes to be a rigged election count.

Meanwhile, former VP Joe Biden asked for patience in the vote counting process saying: “We knew this was gonna go long, but who knew we were gonna go into tomorrow morning, maybe even longer.” Many suspect that Biden was referring to a decision in Pennsylvania to accept ballots even if the deadline expires. This is precisely what Trump suspects and threatened to take to the Supreme Court if it happens. Biden also seemed confident that he’s “gonna win Pennsylvania.” He then repeated that the results could take longer than Wednesday morning to be confirmed. He also said that it’s not for Trump to call the election prematurely.

That is a lie. He said, “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list, okay?” In other words, he doesn’t want people VOTING after election day, or fraudulent ballots delivered. Which is the law. https://t.co/hlIGtHkm89 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020