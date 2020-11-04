Here’s the Biblical Perspective on the Election

Israel365 reporter Eliyahu Berkowitz was recently interviewed by i24 News to get a Biblical perspective on the elections.

During the interview, Berkowitz noted the Hebrew significance of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ names. For example, when the name ‘Kamala’ is rearranged, it spells ‘Amalek’, who are the arch enemies of Israel. Meanwhile, her last name, ‘Harris’ means ‘destruction in Hebrew.

Joe Biden doesn’t go by the name ‘Joe’ which in Hebrew is 2/3 of the word ‘Gog’ – as in Gog and Magog. The word ‘Biden’ means ‘in judgement’ in Hebrew.

See more fascinating Biblical insights in the interview above.