Defying Police Orders, Jew Prays for Trump Victory on Temple Mount [Watch]

On Tuesday, right before US elections, an unidentified Israeli man entered the Temple Mount to pray for President Trump’s re-election.

Israeli police prohibit Jews from praying from atop the Temple Mount. But for some reason, they did not even approach the young man despite his overt prayer for Trump’s win.

In his prayer, he stated: “He who blesses our forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and called his name upon this place, the Temple Mount in the land of Israel, who appoints kings, I ask before you: Give a successful victory for US elections to Donald J Trump. He is a friend of Israel and your nation is important to him…May he do more great things for the nation of Israel.”

The man concluded the prayer asking that we merit the building of the third Temple “Amen!”