Report: Soros plotting Violent Uprising if Trump Wins

George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation gives a speech during Economic Forum in Brussels, Belgium on June 1, 2017 (courtesy: Shutterstock)

A new book outlined George Soros’s plan to remove President Trump from office, and it included the billionaire’s “plan B”: dismantling the US government precisely as Soros has already done in several countries in Europe. Soros is actually quite open about these plans, going on record as saying that he plans on establishing a “new world order” headed by China.”

Shadow Party: Soros $70 Million Investment to Depose President Trump

The New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist. Richard Poe co-authored The Shadow Party with David Horowitz, an American conservative writer. The book describes how influential and powerful Americans secretly stirring up disunion and disloyalty in the shifting shadows of the Democratic Party. In an interview with D. James Kennedy Ministries, Poe said that “George Soros is trying to steal the election.”

According to some reports, billionaire George Soros has spent at least $70 million through super PACS and other political organizations to oust Trump from office Soros has been quoted as saying that President Trump Is “a Would-be Dictator” who is “going to fail”. He has also referred to the president as “a confidence trickster.”

Poe claimed Soros “has a whole crack team of experts, the top experts in the world…. And they are absolutely trying to steal this election.”

Plan B: Dismantle the US

Poe explained in the interview that if Trump wins the election, the Soros political machine has a “plan B.”

“They think this is their moment. George Soros and his colleagues who have broken many countries around the world . . . are now instituting a revolution here in the United States,” said Poe. “And they believe that it can work this time. This is their big moment to overthrow our lawful government, to destroy our culture, to destroy our customs, to destroy our Constitution, to destroy our people, to destroy everything that is important in our lives.”

Soros’ History of International Interference

In their book, the two authors claim that Soros has successfully overthrown governments, an achievement that Soros is proud of. In a video published by C-Span in 2001, Soros claimed his organizations had “significant successes” in Slovakia, Croatia, and Yugoslavia where “civil society was mobilized to overturn … overcome, rather, an oppressive regime.”

In fact, in the 1990s, Soros spent $100 million over nine years to fund Otpor, a militant 70,000 strong youth organization that staged a coup in Yugoslavia that overthrew President Slobodan Miloševic. He then sent 1,000 Otpor activists from Yugoslavia to train some 1,000 student activists in Georgia while funding a television station, all focused on a successful effort to overthrow the leader, Eduard Shevardnadze.

Soros is open about his plans to use the same tactics in the US. In 2003, Soros expressed that he opposed then-President George W. Bush, telling the Washington Post, “For the past 15 years I have focused my energies on fighting for these values abroad. Now I am doing it in the United States.”

Chinese New World Order

Should he succeed in dismantling the current power structure of the US, Soros plans on replacing it with a “new world order” run by China.

“We really need to lead China to the creation of a new world order, a global financial order,” Soros answered in an October 2009 interview with the Financial Times.“China will emerge as the engine to replace the American consumer,” insisted Soros, who also believed that the dollar would weaken.

“The U.S. will actually be an obstacle that is dragging on through a gradual decline in the value of the dollar,” Soros said.