Leading Israeli Rabbi Dov Lior Calling for Americans to Vote Donald J Trump

Rabbi Dov Lior is considered by many in Israel to be a ‘Torah giant and a genius whose Biblical scholarship is second to none.

But today, he has a very different type of message to a different audience. The rabbi has called on all Americans to vote for President Trump on Tuesday comparing him to Cyrus the Great – “The king that gave the Jewish nation permission to return to Israel after 2,500 years and build the Holy Temple.”

“He was created to do what is right.”

Along with his brothers, he fled the Nazis during the Holocaust and lived in Israel for many decades. A top student of Rabbi Tzvi Yehuda Kook, Rabbi Lior has served as Hebron-Kiryat Arba’s Chief Rabbi, and is the dean of the Kiryat Arba Nir Yeshiva. He also heads the local Rabbinic Court and is the chairman of the Rabbinic Council of Judea-Samaria. He is considered to be among the most learned Rabbis of the generation, whose Judaic legal rulings are both requested and accepted worldwide.