Israel 365 News Live Coverage of the 2020Election

On Wednesday, Israel 365 News will be hosting a live-stream broadcast in which special guests will discuss the 2020 US presidential election beginning at 10:00 PM EST (5:00 AM Israel time) until 4:30 AM EST (11:30 AM Israel time). The discussions, hosted by the Israel365 editors and writers, will focus on the Biblical and “land of Israel” aspects of the election. Guests will include political experts, journalists, pastors, and rabbinic experts. The broadcast will be available at this website when it goes live.

