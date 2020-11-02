Newly Revealed Testimony in Congress: Planned Parenthood Lied, They Do Sell Fetal Parts

NEWTON, NEW JERSEY - 31 JAN 2016: Blue and white sign above the entrance for the Planned Parenthood clinic in Newton, NJ on January 31, 2016. (Shutterstock)

In 2015, the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) released undercover videos in which members of the CMP posed as representatives of a biotechnology company in order to gain access to meetings with abortion providers and abortion facilities. The videos showed how abortion providers made fetal tissue available to researchers. Planned Parenthood claimed the use of the fetal tissues was legal, claiming that the federal law against fetal trafficking didn’t apply to its facilities. When questioned by authorities, Planned Parenthood officials from the Gulf Coast in Texas claimed they did not have a fetal tissue program, and that the only tissue transfer it participated in was donating placenta to a University of Texas medical branch.

But another story emerged when CMP released another video on Sunday, showing Melissa Farrell, the vice president of research at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, testifying to Congress under oath in 2015. Farrell admitted her branch sold the “products of conception in its entirety,” which means everything removed from a woman during an abortion, including the fetus, the placenta, the umbilical cord, and the amniotic sac.

The video also showed the testimony of Dr. Mary Gatter, former medical director of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, testifying that she was responsible for “research projects.” When asked if this involved fetal tissue, she said she could not remember.

“When the undercover videos were first released, Planned Parenthood delivered a carefully-constructed script to the public and to the press minimizing their involvement in fetal experimentation — but under oath, their story changes,” CMP founder David Daleiden said in a statement last Thursday. “Now we know that Planned Parenthood flagrantly lied to the United States Congress about the extent of its abortion clinics’ criminal trafficking in fetal body parts for experimentation.”



Though Planned Parenthood claimed that they did not profit from the sale of fetal tissue and were only reimbursed for “transport fees”, later investigations showed that this was also inaccurate. Recently unsealed documents showed that Planned Parenthood Mar Monte charged the tissue procurement company StemExpress $55 per “usable” organ and $10 per maternal blood sample. Over the course of three months, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte billed StemEpress a total of $24,940.

CMP also uncovered contracts showing that Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast charged $150 per specimen to the University of Texas.

The new video also shows testimony by Dr. Mary Gatter, a former medical director of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. Gatter was shown on earlier CMP videos haggling about the cost of aborted baby body parts and saying, “I want a Lamborghini.”

This may violate the NIH Revitalization Act of 1993 is a federal law that prohibits the acquisition, reception, or transfer of fetal tissue for monetary considerations.

Another CMP video showed a Planned Parenthood partner admitting that body parts were harvested from aborted babies who still had beating hearts. In the video, Advanced Bioscience Resources’ procurement manager Perrin Larton describes how fetuses “just fall out” of some women in the operating room “once every couple months.” She says she receives these intact fetuses straight from the abortion doctor and dissects them in the clinic lab for body parts. Larton is asked if those fetuses have a heartbeat. “It depends,” she says. “I can see hearts that are not in an intact P.O.C. [product of conception] that are beating independently.”

In a deposition, Dr. Deborah Nucatola, former medical director for Planned Parenthood Los Angles and current medical director at Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, admitted that she has had “non-viable” fetuses delivered in her facilities. When asked how she determines whether a fetus born alive is considered viable, Nucatola answered that it “depends on where you work” and that one way she determines a baby’s viability is “the availability of interventions” at the facility.

Jon Dunn, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Orange County testified that on at least one occasion, he was made aware of a fetus born alive at his facility. The staff did not call 9-1-1 and “kept it warm and comfortable,” Dunn said.

If true, Planned Parenthood and its business partner, Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR), violated the federal law that mandates a fetus born with a beating heart is a human being equally entitled to protection under the law.