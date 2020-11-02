Dominican Republic may move Embassy to Jerusalem

Dominican Republic flag. Dominican Republic flag hanging in front of the house. National flag waving on a home displaying on a pole on a front door of a building. Flag raised at a full staff. (Shutterstock)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Saturday welcomed the Dominican Republic’s declaration that it is considering moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

The Dominican Republic’s Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Friday that it was considering the move pursuant to a request by the local Jewish community, according to Reuters.

1/2

I congratulate the FM of the Dominican Republic, @RobalsdqAlvarez,

on the decision of the Dominican Government to consider moving their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. — גבי אשכנזי – Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) October 31, 2020

“I congratulate the FM of the Dominican Republic, @RobalsdqAlvarez [Roberto Alvarez Gil], on the decision of the Dominican Government to consider moving their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” tweeted Ashkenazi.

Ashkenazi said he had thanked the Dominican foreign minister for the “important decision” during a phone call on Friday, Reuters reported.

The Dominican Republic’s Foreign Ministry’s statement noted that the country’s embassy was located in Jerusalem until 1980.