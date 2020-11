In the above video, the Mamashit River in the desert’s Arava region came to life as the rains flooded the empty basin.

In Israel, the first rains of the season fell on Sunday. In Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, it came in the form of hail.

Israel’s initial rainfall usually occurs in October. The first rains of 2020 in the Jewish state took place on Sunday. Warnings were sent out about the dangers of flash flooding in the Judean Dessert. Thundershowers also lit up the night sky.