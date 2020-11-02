Israeli Leader, Ex-PLO Terrorist join forces Calling on Americans to Vote Trump

Palestinian and Israel: Image is not related to the article (screenshot)

What does the head of the regional council of Samaria have in common with a former ‘Palestinian’ terrorist? When it comes to the safety and security of the Middle East, more than you might think.

That’s why former PLO terrorist Muhammad Masaed, joined forces with Head of the Samaria regional council, Yossi Dagan with a message to Americans: vote Trump.

In a powerful video, Masaed acknowledges that terror attacks against Israel actually “Destroy the Palestinian’ people.” He then reminds the viewers that Obama’s policies empowered the dangerous and corrupt Palestinian Authority. Masaed also notes that over 4,000 Palestinians were killed when Obama was president.

The video the switches to Dagan who delivers his message in English who noted how 204 Israeli citizens were killed under Obama’s administration calling his tenure “chaos” for the region.

The video then cuts back to Masaed who acknowledges that the bloodshed on the Arab side stopped during Trump’s presidency as he cut funding to those leaders.

The video ended with a closing statement: “May God bless the United States of America.”