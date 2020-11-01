Israel365 Poll: 89% of Pro-Israel Evangelicals Support Trump

A poll by Israel365 has found that pro-Israel Evangelical Christian voters are maintaining their strong support for presidential candidate Donald Trump during the contentious US election.

In a questionnaire on the Israel365 News site, Israel365 asked readers which candidate he or she felt was better for Israel: Republican Donald Trump, or Democrat Joe Biden. Readers were also asked who will they actually vote for.

The study consisted of:

8355 responses

96% of responders said they believed Trump will be better than Biden

89% said they would vote for Trump

According to Shlomo Schreibman, Vice President of the Israel365 Media, which specializes in marketing to the pro-Israel Evangelical crowd, “These findings are very interesting because while we knew a majority of Evangelicals support Trump, we were surprised by the overwhelming 89 percent support for Donald Trump. We also believe that there is a great correlation between Trump’s pro Israel stand and the support from the Evangelical following. Our Evangelical friends share values and interest with Israel in a way no other group can”.

The Israel365 poll was conducted between Oct 27-29 A total of 8,355 people responded to the poll.

A consistent average of 96 percent of those polled said they believed Trump was the better candidate for Israel, with just 4 percent choosing Joe Biden.