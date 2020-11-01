Witches Use Blue Moon to Cast Binding Spell Against Trump Before Election

Taking advantage of Halloween falling just before the presidential election, opponents of President Trump have turned to Biblically proscribed black -magic, emphasizing that this is truly a battle between the powers of light against the powers of darkness.

Trump’s Opponents Turn to Black Magic

Since entering office, Donald Trump has had to contend with untold thousands who turned to black magic to oppose his presidency. With the election falling in a month that has two full moons, many of the occult-minded are claiming their hexes have more power than ever before.

Thousands of self-proclaimed witches are coming together via the social media hashtags #BindTrump and #MagicResistance to create a “Blue Wave” spell on October 31 (Halloween) and on November 2, the day preceding election day. ‘Blue wave’ is a reference to the second full moon of the month which is referred to as a Blue Moon.

One group titled #WitchTheVote launched by a group of witches from Salem, Mass., during the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections, told US News that their goal was to promote “witch-worthy” political candidates: those who are progressive and social justice-oriented. On their website, the group claimed that the powers of darkness missed a great opportunity when Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016.

“For decades, witches have been moving slowly out of the shadows and spreading good magic across the planet. In 2016, we were poised to claim our power in a new way. Sensing their time was at an end, the forces of capitalism, patriarchal greed and white supremacy united for one last gasp, producing our present circumstances — Nazis in the streets, our earth in peril, and an actual rapist in the White House. It’s not great out there these days. But we’re still fighting for the change we deserve to see. In 2020, we will support progressive candidates, advocate for justice, and most importantly: VOTE, WITCH!”

Trump: Battling Witches Since Entering Office

In February 2017, the month after Trump took office, a group of witches gathered at Trump Tower in New York City to cast a binding spell on the president and his supporters. Though small, the event had a strong online presence with celebrities like singer Lana Del Rey taking part.

Calls for hexes and black magic against the president continued throughout Trump’s presidency. In October 2018, an occult bookstore in Brooklyn is organized a gathering to hex newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Rabbi Predicts Rise in Black Magic

This bizarre call for black magic to be used against the president of the United States conforms precisely to a powerful prediction made by a prominent mystic in Israel just before the 2016 election. Breaking Israel News reported that the noted mystic spiritual leader Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi warned against witchcraft and black magic making a comeback in the world in his weekly sermon. Rabbi Ben Artzi warned that these dark powers would be used against world leaders in an attempt to usurp God’s rule, specifically mentioning President Trump as a target of these dark powers.

“[God] rules the world, and not the powers of impurity. Idol worshippers look to the stars and tell fortunes in tea cups, using tarot cards, and other methods. They believe these things rule the future,” the rabbi said.The ritual at Trump Tower did indeed use Tarot cards, normally used for divination.

Halloween and Election Day

The Facebook page “Bind Trump” with almost 6,500 members is a virtual gathering site for members of the “Magical Resistance” to compare spells. Its founder called for a Halloween “full blue moon ritual to wash the @GOP off the electoral map! It’s ecumenical and easy to do. Then we’ll do it again Monday night to seal the deal!”

Despite its secular trappings and decidedly commercial aspects, Halloween has its roots in paganism. Halloween began as Samhain (pronounced Sow-in), one of the four main pagan holidays celebrated by the Celtics, who lived in areas of Ireland, northern England, and France before Romans conquered the region in the first century CE. Samhain marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter or the “darker half” of the year. Similar to modern Halloween, Celtic pagans dressed up in costumes on Samhain and lit bonfires. Samhain was seen as a liminal time when the boundary between this world and the spirit world could more easily be crossed.

As such, it was an auspicious time for summoning dark spirits to aid in necromancy, communicating with the dead to foretell the future, a practice explicitly prohibited in the Bible.

Samhain was celebrated from sundown October 31 to sundown November 1, as the Celtic day began and ended at sunset. People believed that on Samhain, spirits roamed the world, and gifts of food and wine would be left out to appease the spirits. When people left their houses at night, they wore masks so they would be mistaken for fellow ghosts.