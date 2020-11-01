Biden’s Latest Campaign Ad Links Trump to Hitler

In a new campaign ad, Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the 3rd (and one week) anniversary of the “events in Charlottesville.”

Biden then asks the viewers to “close their eyes” and “remember seeing those neo-Nazis” and “Klansmen.” The former VP lamented that they were “spewing anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the 30’s.” The clip then transitioned to footage of Adolf Hitler giving a speech.

Biden then quoted Trump as saying that “there were very fine people on both sides.” It should be noted that in context, Trump highlighted that there were very bad people there too before saying that there were very fine people on both sides. The entire quote is as follows: “you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”