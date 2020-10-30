30 Oct, 2020
JERUSALEM WEATHER

Ex-Malaysian PM: “Muslims Have Right to Kill Millions of French People”

by | Oct 30, 2020 | Antisemitism

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel BibleTM)

Mahathir bin Mohamad, Former PM Malaysia (Photo via Wikimedia)

LinkedInWhatsApp

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad responded to French President Macron’s criticism of Islam by tweeting on Thursday that killing is “not an act that as a Muslim I would approve”. However, he later tweeted, “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”.

The comment comes in the wake of the beheading of French  teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year old Muslim who took offense at the display of an image of Muhammad during a lesson on free speech.

“Macron is not showing that he is civilised. He is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam,” he posted.

Bin Mohamad justified his call to violence by claiming that France has killed millions, many of them Muslims.


His tweets came hours after a knife-wielding attacker shouting “Allahu Akbar” beheaded one woman and murdered two others at a church in Nice, France.

Mahathir bin Mohamad is 95-years old. He is a Malaysian politician who served as the 4th and 7th Prime Minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020. He is a self-proclaimed anti-Semite and has stated that he is proud to be so.

LinkedInWhatsApp