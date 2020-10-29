Why so Many Israelis are Hoping Trump wins

Are President Trump’s gestures towards Israel appreciated by average Israelis?
Boomerang’s Ezri Tubi explains why Israeli’s overwhelmingly back President Donald J. Trump, and believe what he has done in the Middle East should earn him four more years in the White House.
The newly released video asks Israelis on the street what they think of president Trump and why the sentiment in Jerusalem is so positive.
A massive majority of Israelis prefer the re-election of US President Donald Trump in November’s upcoming presidential elections, a new poll conducted by i24NEWS demonstrated.