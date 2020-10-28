Major Mystic Rabbi Composes Prayer for Trump Victory: “Everyone Must Pray!”

US President Donald Trump prays at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 22, 2017. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

A prominent mystic rabbi composed a prayer for the victory of President Trump which he says is incumbent upon all Jews as an act of gratitude for all he has done for the Jewish people.

Prayer for Trump

Rabbi Yitzchak Batzri, a prominent mystic rabbi, composed a prayer for the success of President Trump in next week’s US presidential election.

The prayer, which he posted on his Facebook page, is as follows:

מִי שֶׁבֵּרַךְ אֲבוֹתֵינוּ אַבְרָהָם יִצְחָק וְיַעֲקֹב, מֹשֶׁה וְאַהֲרֹן וְדָוִד וּשְׁלֹמֹה הוּא יְבָרֵךְ אֶת הַשֵּׁם הַטּוֹב נְשִׂיאֵנוּ דּוֹנַלְד גּוֹן בֶּן פֶּרֶד טְרַאמְפּ בַּעֲבוּר שֶׁקִּבֵּל עַל עַצְמוֹ לִשְׁמֹר וּלְהָגֵן עַל יִשְׂרָאֵל וּבְשָׂכָר זֶה הַקָּדוֹשׁ בָּרוּךְ הוּא יִשְׁמְרֵהוּ וַיַּצִּלֵהוּ מִכָּל צָרָה וְצוּקָה מִכָּל נֶגַע וּמַחֲלָה וְיַאֲרִיךְ יָמִים וְשָׁנִים עַל מַמְלַכְתּוֹ יְהִי רָצוֹן הַשֵּׁם יִתְּנוּ לוֹ אַרְבַּע שְׁנוֹת נְשִׂיאוּת נוֹסָפוֹת. וְיִשְׁלַח לוֹ בְּרָכָה וְהַצְלָחָה בְּכָל מַעֲשֵׂה יָדָיו עִם כָּל יִשְׂרָאֵל אוֹהֲבָיו וְכֵן יְהִי רָצוֹן וְנֹאמַר אָמָּן.‎

May He who blessed our Patriarchs, Avraham, Yitzhak, and Yaakov, Moshe and Aharon and David and Shlomo, also bless the good name of our President Donald John the son of Fred Trump, in order that he should accept upon himself the duty to sustain and protect the Jews. And his reward for this should be that the Holy One, Blessed Be He, should protect him and rescue him from all his trials and tribulations, and from all suffering and disease; and may he be granted long years in his leadership.

May it be His will that he be granted four additional years of the presidency, and that He send [Trump] blessing and success in all his undertakings that relate to the Jewish People – may this be His will, and let us say, Amen.

Rabbi Batzri cited a teaching by Rabbi Menachem Man Shach, one of the greatest Torah scholars of the 20th century until he passed away in 2001, who taught that it is essential for Jews to pray for the welfare of the United States as a “malchut shel chessed le’Am Yisrael” (a kingdom of loving-kindness towards the nation of Israel).

“If President Trump were to call me, I would be happy to thank him for all the good he has done for the Jewish people and personally bless him,” Rabbi Batzri said jokingly to Israel365 News. “Regardless of a person’s political inclinations, it is a requirement incumbent upon all Jews to bless him for all that he has done for us. This is the very important trait of ‘gratitude’.”

“The world hangs in balance and it is important for every person to use our greatest tool to improve the world: prayer,” Rabbi Batzri emphasized. The rabbi emphasized that this prayer is suitable for Jews and non-Jews alike.

Hidden Message in 2016 Trump Victory

Rabbi Batzri was also supportive of Donald Trump’s first campaign. Elections are normally held on the first Tuesday in November, but in 2016, they were postponed. As a result, the US elections coincided with three events that are significant to Jews: National Aliyah Day in Israel, the reading of the weekly Torah portion pertaining to Abraham leaving his homeland for Israel, and the 78th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

For Rabbi Batzri, the message was unmistakable.

“American Jews should see this as a clear message to come home to Israel,” stated the rabbi unequivocally. “If they didn’t know this before, now it is clear that their situation is not secure. Trump won the election only because he supported Israel’s right to Jerusalem. More than any other campaign, this one focused on Israel. The election was very close and though it is impossible to say the Jews are being threatened, it is clear the status of the Jews in America has changed, and their future may be in jeopardy.”