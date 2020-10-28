Israeli Lawmaker Compares Biden win to Slavery in Egypt: “We shall Overcome”

Likud member Shlomo Karhi reacts during the Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90

In an interview on Wednesday morning on Kan Reshet Bet, Likud Member of Knesset Shlomo Karhi discussed the upcoming US presidential elections, comparing a possible victory by Democratic candidate Joe Biden to the period of slavery suffered by the Hebrews in Egypt under Pharoah, clarifying later that a Democratic administration would not be quite as bad as 400 years of forced labor.

“We overcame Pharaoh”

In the interview, Karhi was asked his opinion about how a Democratic victory would affect Israel.

“If Biden wins, we’ll manage to deal with it,” Karhi responded. “After all, we got past Pharaoh, so we can get past this too.”

He clarified this point later in the interview.

“If Biden wins, we’ll figure out a way to cooperate with his administration,” KLathi said. After all, [Prime Minister] Netanyahu and the State of Israel have worked with Democratic Presidents in the past, and we’ll work this one out too.”

He further clarified this point in a subsequent Twitter post :

“The misleading interpretation of my statement that ‘We got past Pharaoh so we can get past this too’ is unfortunate, and in fact, I made my meaning quite clear during the interview. It should have been obvious that what I meant was that if we could get past Pharaoh, of course, we can manage this far lesser challenge – but instead my words were twisted into another meaning.”

Karhi clearly perceives a Democratic administration as the less desirable option and though he does not think it will be as devastating as being ruled by a despotic Egyptian, there are reasons to consider the Pharoahic connection to be apt. Biden has already made it clear that he will reinstate several of the policies of his former boss, Barack Obama, such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), both of which were essentially unconstitutional but passed through Congress nonetheless.

In that speech that he announced he would be negotiating with Iran

During Obama’s first presidential campaign, he made the seemingly incongruous promise that he would give a major address to Muslims from a Muslim capital during his first few months as president. True to his word, on June 4, 2009, he made his famous “New Beginning” speech in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. In that speech that he announced he would be negotiating with Iran and opposing Israeli settlements, two policies Biden has vowed to reinstate.

Obama’s connection to Egypt has a mystical basis. The Gematria of Barack Obama, without his middle name (בּרק אובּאמה), is 357, the same value as קוראן (Koran), the holy book of the Ishmaelites. Though Obama is a self-described Protestant Christian, boith his biological and adopted fathers are Muslim. The Gematria of his full name, Barack Hussein Obama (בּרק חוסיין אובּאמה), is 501, equal to the Gematria of the word יִּשְׁמְעֵאלִּים (Ishmaelites), who are considered by most Biblical commentaries to represent Arabs. Spelled as בּרק אובּמה, Barack Obama’s name numerically equals “Pharoah” (פרעה).

Biden has been courting Muslim voters

Biden clearly intends to continue the legacy of his former boss. In a recent campaign speech, Biden promised to introduce Muslims into every level of his administration.

Biden has been courting Muslim voters during his entire campaign. In July, he gave a virtual speech to Engage Action, a Muslim advocacy group. During the address, he quoted a section of the Koran which, though it sounded benign, had a significance recognized by Muslims alluding to jihad, a holy war against non-Muslims.