Sanhedrin Asks God to Reelect Trump

The Sanhedrin has come out with an official statement blessing President Trump in his bid to become the incumbent president of the United States:

To the honorable President Donald J. Trump,

We, the Nascent Sanhedrin in Jerusalem, Bless you! We pray for your overwhelming victory in the elections.

The basic problem of America and of the whole of the Western world is the abandonment of the Judeo-Christian value system, based upon the belief in God.

You are well known – as was your father – as believers in God, as were your successful predecessors: President Eisenhower, who signed the addition of the words “under God” into the Pledge of Allegiance, and President Ronald Reagan, who proclaimed the National Day of Reflection to make all people aware of the Seven Noahide Laws, based on the belief in a Supreme Being.

In this critical time, we suggest that you follow President Reagan and reiterate the thoughts of President Reagan in the Proclamation: That especially at this time, Americans should “pause and reflect upon the ancient ethical principles and moral values which are the foundation of our character as a Nation… One shining example for people of all faiths of what education ought to be is … the Seven Noahide Laws, a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith”.

We are convinced that God has endowed you with the capabilities and strength to carry out your God-given responsibilities in the fullest measure, with joy and gladness of heart. We bless you by reiterating the Divine promise to our Patriarch Abraham, “I will bless them that bless thee” (Gen. 12:3). May you and the First Lady and all your family be blessed with all good from the Source of all blessings.

With utmost esteem and blessing, praying for your success next week – upon which the future of the Western World depends,

Sincerely,

The Rabbis of the Nascent Sanhedrin in Jerusalem