New Ad Highlights how Trump’s Dad built Synagogue for Holocaust Survivors

The American Liberty Fund has released a new ad highlighting how in 1955, Holocaust Survivors from New York were forced to pray in a garage. It was then that the building owner, Fred Trump, came to the rescue and built them a new synagogue of their own – The iconic Beach Haven Jewish Center which he sold to them for only $10.

The ad then connects the stories of how just as Fred Trump constructed a synagogue for the Jewish people of New York, his son, Donald, constructed another building for the Jewish people 62 years later – the US embassy in Jerusalem.

It ends with a call to reelect Trump and vote to honor the “loving legacy Fred Trump gave to the Jewish people” by voting Trump for president.