City Councilman from Israel’s Largest Arab City Supports Terrorism – Watchdog

A senior city councilman from Nazareth, Israel’s largest Arab city, openly supports terrorism and violence against Israel, according to research gathered by the pro-Israel watchdog group Im Tirtzu.

The research conducted by the Arab Desk of Im Tirtzu found that Nazareth city councilman Ehab Dokhan has posted dozens statements on his Facebook page supporting terrorism and encouraging his followers to oppose Israel and the IDF, which he refers to as Nazis.

Two months ago, Dokhan uploaded a post referring to the IDF as “the new Nazi army,” and in a previous post stated: “The virus of the criminal Israeli Nazi army is more dangerous than the coronavirus. The Zionist Nazis are more dangerous than anything.”

In previous years Dokhan uploaded posts voicing explicit support for terrorists.

In one post, Dokhan shared a picture of Hamas supreme military commander and the “most wanted” Hamas terrorist by Israel’s security forces, Mohammed Deif, alongside the words: “He promised us victory and he was victorious.”

In another post, Dokhan shared a post lauding Hezbollah and its chief Hassan Nasralla who, according to the post, “marches from victory to victory.”

Numerous posts by Dokhan have also erased Israel off the map and replaced it with the “State of Palestine.”

Responding to the report, the Ministry of Interior said: “As long as publications made by city councilmen do not constitute a criminal offense, there is no administrative authority to remove him from office. If there is concern of a criminal offense, it needs to be handled by the police.”

Likud MK Keti Shitrit said: “It’s inconceivable that a member of a city council in Israel promotes terrorism against the state in which he lives and encourages attacks on IDF soldiers. I will approach the Ministry of Interior and demand that they find a solution that allows for his removal.”

Tom Nisani, head of Im Tirtzu’s Arab Desk, said: “Elected officials in Israel are supposed to represent their constituents, not terrorist organizations. We are calling on the authorities to investigate Dokhan and ensure that he is immediately removed from office.”