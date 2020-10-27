Trump Convoy reaches Israel: Departs from Tel Aviv, Headed to Jerusalem

A Trump convoy has reached Israel! The fleet of vehicles can be seen departing from Tel Aviv en route to the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Israelis from as far south as the Negev and from as far north as the Golan Heights have united to show their love to President Trump for all of his support towards Israel and to back his reelection bid. Israel boasts some 300,000 dual US-Israeli citizens who are eligible to vote. Israel365’s Josh Wander is on the scene to bring live updates on the convoy’s progress.