Normalization: Oman may be next to forge ties with Israel

Until last year, Sudan was one of the most hostile nations to Israel. But this weekend, it became the third Arab or Muslim state in the space of three months to agree to normalize ties with the Jewish state. Officials in Washington expressed confidence that others will follow in its wake with Oman cited as the most likely to come next. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today updated the cabinet on the latest developments in these new relations between Jerusalem and Khartoum.

Richard J. Schmierer the former ambassador to Oman seemed optimistic telling i24 News: “I do believe that the sentiment in Oman and among Omani leaders would be to establish normalized relations with Israel. Oman actually did go down that path some time ago which was disrupted by subsequent events um so i do anticipate that it will happen.”