Trump says Saudi Arabia next in line for Peace with Israel leading to Potential End-of-Days Temple Mt Showdown?

With only a few days remaining until the elections, President Trump announced yet another unprecedented peace deal normalizing relations between Israel and a former enemy. One rabbi describes how these agreements are bringing us closer to an end-of-days showdown between the ‘Sons of Keturah” and the Jews. And according to the midrash, it doesn’t work out the way you might expect.

Peace Between Israel and Sudan With Many More Expected

On Friday evening, President Trump announced that Israel and Sudan have reached an agreement that will lead to establishing normalized relations between the two countries. The deal was finalized in a phone conference between the president, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. In the wake of the agreement, the State Department will remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism after it pays $335million it had pledged to pay in compensation to the victims of al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

Sudan fought in wars against Israel in 1948 and 1967, provided a haven for Palestinian guerrilla groups, and is suspected of sending Iranian arms to Palestinian militants in Gaza several years ago.

At the same time, Trump announced that there are currently five more countries that will be announcing normalization agreements with Israel.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

“This will be the third country where we’re doing this – and we have many, many more coming,” Trump said.

Netanyahu said, “Sudanese and Israel delegates will soon be meeting to discuss cooperation in many areas including agriculture, trade and other important areas for our citizens. Sudanese airspace is now open to Israel. This allows for shorter direct flights between Israel and Africa and South America.”

Is Saudi Arabia Next?

In his remarks, the president hinted that Saudi Arabia is considering a similar move.

“We have many countries as you know getting ready and I’m also sure you’ll see we also have Saudi Arabia in there very soon,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “I really believe that will happen too. And very good relations with Saudi Arabia. You’ll see something very special. This is very special. But we are going to be signing numerous countries in the not too distant future so that’ll be great.

President Trump did not rule out a similar agreement that would include Iran conditioned upon their abandoning a path towards nuclear genocide against Israel.

“Whoever is cheering death to Israel cannot obtain nuclear weapons,” he stated. “I would like to help Iran and return it to its correct course, but they must abandon nuclear weapons.”

End of Days Showdown on the Temple Mount

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, emphasized that such agreements served a spiritual as well as a political purpose.

“When Jews go out into exile, it is to gather the sparks of holiness that belong to the Jewish people that were scattered,” Rabbi Winston said. “When the last sparks of holiness are returned, the exile ends and the Jews leave the place. In the case of Iran, or more accurately Persia, this was accomplished for the most part by Mordechai and Esther. A few more sparks may have been gathered until the time of the Shah.”

“Iran is an empty shell today. That is why they hate Israel; they are jealous of our holiness. The same is true of the elements in Europe and the US who have an unreasoning hatred of Israel. The final sparks of holiness are gone so they hate us for the obvious holiness that is here.”

“These trade agreements that Israel is signing with the Arab countries is a way for us to access the final sparks that are left there.”

Rabbi Winston explained that the Abraham Accords are presenting an unprecedented reality: Jews and Arabs praying side by side on the Temple Mount. Though perplexing to some, this phenomenon is consistent with a prediction made in Jewish literature concerning the Temple Mount in the end-of-days. Rabbi Winston cited a midrash brought in the book Pirke Eliyahu. In the midrash, the Bnei Keturah (sons of Keturah) come to the Temple Mount in the end of days. Keturah was a concubine of Abraham. According to the Book of Genesis, Abraham married Keturah after the death of his first wife, Sarah. Abraham and Keturah had six sons. The medieval Jewish commentator Rashi, and some previous rabbinical commentators, related a traditional belief that Keturah was the same person as Hagar.

According to the Pirke Eliyahu, the Bnei Keturah will be friendly with the Jews in the end of days and will invite them to a contest on the Temple Mount similar to the contest held by Elijah the Prophet on the Carmel against the Priests of Baal. The Bnei Keturah and the Jews each bring a sacrifice. Whoever’s sacrifice is not accepted must convert to the other religion. Shockingly, the Midrash states that fire comes down from heaven and consumes the sacrifice of the Bnei Keturah, indicating that their sacrifice was accepted.

“This will be the final test of the Jewish people,” Rabbi Winston said. “Many will convert but a small contingent will call out ‘Shema yisrael, hashem elokenu, hashem echad’ (Hear O Israel, God is our Lord, God is one). They will go out into the desert. Messiah will be among them. 45 days later things turn around and in the end, it is clear that the Jews are God’s Chosen.”

“The midrash makes it seem that they were on a friendly basis to have such a dialogue,” Rabbi Winston said. “The fact that they call it the Abraham Accords is amazing. It is clear Divine Providence pointing right at this Midrash. This agreement could never have happened even five years ago.”

“I don’t know how well the Abraham Accords will serve us. We can only know what our eyes tell us but we have to leave room for what we don’t know, for what prophecy brings.”