Tower of Babel Passage recited from atop World’s Tallest Skyscraper in Dubai

Head of the international humanitarian aid organization ZAKA, Yehuda ‘Meshi’ Zahav, was in Dubai on the anniversary of the Biblical story of Noah’s Ark and the ensuing Tower of Babel.

While atop the iconic Burj Khalifa tower, the tallest building in the world, Meshi felt inspired to read an appropriate passage in the Torah that refers to the construction of the infamous tower:

And they said, “Come, let us build us a city, and a tower with its top in the sky, to make a name for ourselves; else we shall be scattered all over the world.” Genesis 11:4

Moved by the verse, Meshi burst out singing Psalm 115:16, which proclaims that the heavens is for God and the Earth was given to mankind.

The heavens belong to Hashem, but the earth He gave over to man. (Psalms 115:16)

According to the Mishna, Nimrod, who had the Tower of Babel built, wanted to take over the sky as well so that when the next flood came, he would be safe high above sea level.