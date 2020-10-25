“Mussolini was a Kindergarten Compared to Netanyahu,” Says top PA/Fatah Official Rajoub

Tuvia Tenenbom (left) with Jibril Rajoub, former head of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventative Security Force, in Ramallah. Behind them is a photo of Yasser Arafat. (Photo: Gefen Publishing)

Top PA/Fatah official Jibril Rajoub repeatedly employs the Nazi comparison to convey the libelous PA narrative about Israeli conduct toward the Palestinians, and to demonize Israeli officials and other figures.

This time, Rajoub, who is Secretary of Abbas’ Fatah’s Central Committee and possibly one of the candidates to run the PA after PA Chairman Abbas, compared Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli right wing to Nazi Germany’s ally, the fascist Italian leader Mussolini. In fact, Rajoub thinks Israel is much worse, and that Mussolini was “a kindergarten” in comparison:

Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub: “We want to hold democratic and free elections. We want to elect our leadership. Israel cannot, but may [prevent it]. Is this not Israel, this fascist and racist regime? Mussolini was a kindergarten compared to Netanyahu and the right-wing that rules in Israel – a kindergarten!” [Facebook page of Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, and Al-Mayadeen (Lebanon), Oct. 7, 2020]

While Mussolini is one of Rajoub’s favorite comparisons to Israelis, he is also fond of comparing Israel to both Hitler and Goebbels.

Whereas Netanyahu learned from Mussolini and Goebbels – who are “the spiritual fathers of the racist fascist culture that Netanyahu is implementing” – Hitler, Rajoub said, could have learned from Israel “about concentration camps, extermination camps.”

Interestingly, because of PMW’s relentless exposing of the PA and the damage it causes the PA and its leaders internationally, Rajoub has described PMW’s director Itamar Marcus as “the Goebbels of the 21st century”:

Rajoub: “They are waging this war on all fronts. There’s Palestinian Media Watch, whose director is Goebbels – Goebbels, Hitler’s ideological theorist… He is the Goebbels of the 21st century. He prepared an indictment against me… I traveled to Latin America, and every place I go, believe me, he spreads these accusations. He submitted a complaint to the Olympic Committee, he submitted a complaint to FIFA, and when I traveled to the US – he also spread [his accusations] in the US. The only thing he does is to deal with me.” [Official PA TV Live, Sept. 3, 2018]

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch