23 Oct, 2020
Soros Triples Funding of Democratic Campaign, Total Almost $1 Billion to Topple Trump

by | Oct 23, 2020 | US-Israel Relations

When the righteous become great the people rejoice, But when the wicked dominate the people groan. Proverbs 29:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

Joe Biden and George Soros (courtesy)

The Washington Free Beacon reported last week that George Soros funded 2020 campaigns for the Democratic party to the tune of nearly $70 million, nearly three times his previous high.

The Democracy PAC, a super PAC created by George Soros in 2019 for the purpose of influencing the American 2020 presidential election, received $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Throughout the entire 2016 and 2018 election cycles, Soros spent $20.7 million and $16.7 million, respectively. The Democracy PAC is primarily funded by tens of millions of dollars transferred over from the Fund for Policy Reform, a nonprofit in Soros’s Open Society Foundations network.

Outside spending in federal races has already surpassed $1 billion, far more outside spending than previous election cycles.  In the 2016 election, outside spending totaled $819 million.  Joe Biden has benefited most from outside spending, backed by groups flush like Priorities USA ActionAmerican Bridge 21st Century and Unite the Country which have spent a combined $128 million. These groups are reportedly backed by wealthy donors and affiliated dark money groups. The Lincoln Project, a group run by Never-Trump Republicans, added nearly $20 million in ads opposing Trump or backing Biden, and another $100 million is on its way from billionaire Michael Bloomberg to boost Biden in Florida. In the presidential race, outside spending backing Biden or opposing Trump totals $247 million, compared to nearly $167 million spent boosting Trump or opposing Biden.

Soros has been quoted as saying that  President Trump Is “A Would-be Dictator” who is “Going to Fail”. He has also referred to the president as “a confidence trickster.”

