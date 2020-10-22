Arab Exposes Al-Jazeera’s True Agenda after Accusing him of being Israeli Agent

The well-known Israeli Arab vlogger Nuseir Yassin, more commonly known as ‘Nas Daily,’ found himself to be the target of an Al-Jazeera smear campaign. The Qatari-run news network tried to ‘expose’ Yassin as a type of Israeli agent who is “training people to love Israel.”

Denying the allegations, Yassin went on the offensive releasing a video exposing Al-Jazeera’s ties to the government of Qatar and even comparing them to government-run CCTV new station in China. He demonstrated how the popular Arabic network engages in double speak saying one thing in Arabic and often the complete opposite in English. For example, Yassin reveals that in their English publication, Al-Jazeera commemorates the Holocaust. But in Arabic, Al-Jazeera questions if the Holocaust even took place. “It’s two stories for two different audiences.”

Yassin concludes by blaming the network for ruining journalism by propagating “fake news.”