Report: Israeli strike targets Iranian, Hezbollah forces in Syria

A vehicle allegedly used by Hezbollah to transfer arms targeted by the IDF near the Lebanon border in Syria, April 15, 2020 (Channel 13 screenshot)

Syrian state media reported on Wednesday that Israel had launched a rocket at a school in the country’s Quneitra Governorate, causing material damage but no casualties.

According to the SANA news agency, the Israeli strike, which took place at 12:05 a.m., targeted a school in al-Hurryia village in northern Quneitra.

Israel had launched several attacks in recent months on civilian vehicles in towns and villages in Quneitra, SANA reported.

According to a U.K.-based Syrian war monitor, the early morning attack targeted a school hosting Iranian forces and groups loyal to the Lebanese Shi’ite terror group Hezbollah.

Citing “reliable sources,” the pro-opposition group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that there were “confirmed reports of casualties” following the strike, which it also attributed to Israel.

The group noted that Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias are known to be very active in the Quneitra region.