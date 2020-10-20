CNN’s Legal Analyst Suspended after being Caught Spilling Seed on Zoom Call

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











New Yorker staff writer and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was suspended after a new report claims that the legal pundit was masturbating while on a Zoom call with colleagues.

Vice reported on Monday that the iconic magazine is investigating an incident where Toobin exposed himself to staff members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio while on a Zoom call last week.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” a spokesperson for the New Yorker confirmed to Fox News.

Spilling seed is a sin according to the Bible. This is demonstrated by Tamar’s husband, Onan, would not spill his seed inside her for fear of getting her pregnant as it would ruin her figure. According to the Gemarah, when that happened, God actually killed Onan for that sin.

But Onan, knowing that the seed would not count as his, let it go to waste whenever he joined with his brother’s wife, so as not to provide offspring for his brother. What he did was displeasing to Hashem, and He took his life also. (Genesis 38:9-10) According to two sources, Toobin was seen masturbating suring the magazine’s 10-minute “strategy session” saying that it “seemed like Toobin was on a second video call.” “The sources said that when the groups returned from their breakout rooms, Toobin lowered the camera. The people on the call said they could see Toobin touching his penis. Toobin then left the call. Moments later, he called back in, seemingly unaware of what his colleagues had been able to see, and the simulation continued,” Vice reported.

