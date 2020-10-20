Untold Archaeology of the Temple Mount — Rare Footage

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Archaeology at the Temple Mount is strictly forbidden. However, over the past hundred years, the Temple Mount went through many renovations, during which archaeologists were able to document incredible findings. These findings and much more we reveal in this video. We will enter the Temple Mount through the Moors Gate, walk to the Dome of the Rock and examine where the Ark of the Covenant could have stood, see the Golden Gate, and then peak into the archives of the Al-Aqsa mosque to find out what lies underneath it. So join us for this adventure as we explore the Temple Mount.

