PA leader chooses Israeli hospital for Covid treatment after saying ‎Israel intentionally spreads Virus to kill Palestinians

It is quite ironic that top PA official Saeb Erekat has asked that Israel’s Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem treat him for his Coronavirus disease. Israeli sources reported this afternoon and Palestinian sources confirmed that Erekat, who was reported sick last week, is now having trouble breathing and is being moved to the Israeli hospital.

Palestinian Media Watch has reported that while Israel has been giving significant ‎medical training and other aid to the Palestinian population to fight the coronavirus, ‎the PA has been using the pandemic outbreak to spread the libel that Israel is ‎intentionally infecting Palestinians with the virus and trying to kill them. ‎

Saeb Erekat went even further when he joined this chorus of hate, penning an op-ed ‎in which he libeled Israelis, claiming they are ”spitting on Palestinian cars and property ‎in order to transfer the Corona disease” to fulfill ”the wild desire to get rid of the ‎Palestinian people in any way.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 30, 2020]‎

If Erekat really believed his own libel that Israelis ”have the wild desire to get rid of the ‎Palestinian people,” he certainly would not have chosen Hadassah Hospital to treat ‎him and try to save his life. ‎

This contradiction documents once again that the PA leadership is consciously lying ‎when it demonizes Israel to its population with sole purpose of creating hatred toward ‎Israelis and Jews.‎

The follow are excerpts from the op-ed by PLO Executive Committee Secretary Saeb ‎Erekat:

‎“When the settler gangs go wild, the latest example of which is… the spitting on ‎Palestinian cars and property in order to transfer the Corona disease to them; and ‎when they prevent the entry of more than 140 food products, disinfectants, and cleaners ‎for the Palestinian prisoners numbering over 5,000, and this is under these extraordinary ‎circumstances in light of the Coronavirus; and when they refuse to release hundreds of ‎sick prisoners, including elderly, administrative detainees, children, and women – all of ‎these are expressions of the spirit of hate taking root, the spread of the incitement to ‎racism, and the wild desire to get rid of the Palestinian people in any way…‎

Palestine is between two epidemics today: At a time when our entire people is dealing ‎with the Coronavirus and fighting to get rid of this epidemic in order to save lives… it is ‎dealing with the colonialist occupation epidemic with the same determination.” ‎

‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, March 30, 2020]‎

Saeb Erekat also serves as Fatah Central Committee member and PLO Chief Negotiator

