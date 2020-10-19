PLO Leader Dedicates Career to Bashing Israel, Gets Covid, Chooses Israeli Hospital over Jordanian One

Palestinian Authority member, Saeb Erekat, speaks at the Haaretz and New Israel Fund conference in Roosevelt Hotel, NYC, on December 13, 2015. (Photo: Amir Levy/Flash90 )

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary General Saeb Erekat’s condition has been listed as critical, Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center-Ein Kerem announced on Monday.

Erekat, 65, was diagnosed with COVID-19 some 10 days ago, and evacuated to the Israeli hospital from his home in Jericho on Sunday. He is currently in an induced coma, according to the hospital.

“Mr. Erekat had a quiet night but this morning his condition deteriorated,” the hospital said in a statement, according to Channel 12.

According to the hospital, Erekat, who underwent a lung transplant in the United States in 2017, is at high risk for complications due his suppressed immune system. In addition to being infected with coronavirus, he is also suffering from a bacterial infection.

Hadassah’s top doctors were consulting with colleagues overseas regarding Erekat’s case, which was “complex,” the statement added.

Erekat, one of the main architects of the 1993 Oslo Accords and a close associate of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat for many years, led the Palestinian Authority in its negotiations with Israel until resigning in 2003.

According to Channel 12, Erekat rejected his doctors’ offer to fly him to Amman, Jordan for treatment.

Related