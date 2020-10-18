Trump: ‘In God we Trust, and that won’t be Changed’

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











At a campaign rally on Friday in Greenville, North Carolina, President Trump invoked God several times, claiming that the ultimate solution to all of the country’s problems including the Coronavirus is Divine intervention. In a rare moment of modesty, the president admitted that he was not quite as famous as Jesus.

Trump’s Speech

“Masks, no masks, everything, you can do all you want, but you know, you still need help from the Boss, we need help from the Boss, that’s what happens, we need help,” Trump said, pointing to the sky as an audience member shouted “Amen.”

“We still need help. It’s okay to say. They’ll criticize me for that. They’ll say, ‘How dare he say that.’ Nah, I’ll say it.

“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘You’re the most famous person in the world by far,’” the President continued. “I said, ‘No I’m not’. They said, ‘Who’s more famous?’ I said, ‘Jesus….’ I’m not taking any chances.’ And let me look up and I’ll say, ‘And it’s not even close.’”

“We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students and restore patriotic education to our schools. We will teach our children to love our country, honor our history and always respect our great American flag. And we will live by the timeless words of our national motto, ‘In God we trust,’ and that won’t be changed.”

Same Place, Different Speech

It appears that President Trump learned his lesson. In a similar rally in the same place in 2019, the president was criticized for his foul language. Senator Paul Hardesty of West Virginia’s seventh district wrote a letter to the president, emphasizing that he supported the president.

“I am, however, appalled by the fact that you chose to use the Lord’s name in vain on two separate occasions, when you went off the prompter during your speech,” he says in his letter.

“There is no place in society — anywhere, any place and at any time — where that type of language should be used or handled. Your comments were not presidential,” he wrote.

In his speech last week, Trump spoke outdoors, in front of Air Force One, for 79 minutes before an estimated crowd of about 2,000 at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. It was Trump’s fifth visit to North Carolina in six weeks. Not only did the president invoke God, but he criticized his opponent for taking ‘God’ out of the national parlance.

“They took the word God out of the Pledge of Allegiance and they got absolutely disseminated, they put it back, they said, ‘No, no. We didn’t mean it,’” he continued. “And then they took it out a couple of other times, that’s where they’re going but it’s not gonna happen, not even gonna come close. For years you had a president who apologized for America, now you have a president who is standing up for America.”

