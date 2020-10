Smoke trails rise as a rocket is launched from the southern Gaza Strip towards Israel on May 4, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











A rocket was launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday, triggering sirens in Netiv Ha’asara on the Gaza’s northern border, according to the Israeli military.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The rocket attack was the second from Gaza this month.

On Sept. 15, terrorist groups in the Strip launched a 15-rocket barrage into Israel in response to the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Related