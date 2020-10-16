Middle East Expert: The Abraham Accords Contain “Secret Clauses” Pertaining to Temple Mount

Muslims seen at the Temple Mount compound, site of the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, in Jerusalem's Old City, on April 7, 2019. Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash90

Pinhas Inbari, a journalist, author, and expert on the Middle East for the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, posted a blog on Friday claiming that the Abraham Accords that just passed a vote in the Knesset contain secret clauses relating to the Temple Mount and the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria that many would find disturbing.

In an interview with Al Hura, a US-based Arabic-language satellite TV news channel, Inbaristated that in the Abraham Accords establishing normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, there are clauses that would require freezing the growth of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and maintaining a Muslim exclusivity on prayer on the Temple Mount.

“I was interviewed tonight by Al-Hura and asked if there really are secret clauses in the peace agreement with the Emirates, and I said that I think there are such clauses,” Inbari wrote on his Hebrew language blog. “But they do not relate to the [Lockheed Martin] F35 deal, but to freezing the settlements and stabilizing the status quo on the Temple Mount.”

When the Abraham Accords were announced, it was also announced that it included sales of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth jets to the UAE. The super-advanced stealth jets are only sold to allies of the US. The announcement was accompanied by assurances from the US that they remain committed to Israeli military superiority in the region.

“I mentioned that the Emirates said that they are the ones who stopped the annexation process, and after President Trump said that there was already a map of the Palestinian state without Netanyahu disagreeing with it, the issue of expanding the settlements was also dropped,” Inbari wrote.

“And it is even more important to note that without the stabilization of the status quo on the Temple Mount in cast steel, Saudi Arabia will not enter into official peace moves.”

Inbari detailed the main points of the status quo as the mosque plaza belonging to Islam while the Western Wall belongs to Judaism.”

“Jewish and Christian tourists are allowed to come up to the Temple Mount, but prayers are not allowed, and certainly there is no permission to build a Bet Mikdash (Temple),” Inbari explained. “When I was asked why these clauses were being hidden, I replied that the Prime Minister was still considering the renewal of the “right-wing bloc”, and he did not want Bennett and the settlers to know about it.

“The UAE took into account the prime minister’s considerations relating to his election and did not insist on revealing the entire peace agreement in all its clauses.”

The Abraham Accords were just passed by votes in the Cabinet and the Knesset.

