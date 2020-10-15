Top IRGC general: ‘If we need to close the Strait of Hormuz, we can do it’

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











The deputy commander of political affairs for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a recent interview that Iran’s “harsh revenge” against the United States for the killing of IRGC Gen. Qassem Soleimani is yet to come.

Speaking with Iraq’s Etejah TV on Oct. 9, IRGC Gen. Yadollah Javani reiterated IRGC Commander Gen. Hossein Salami’s threat that Iran will target all of those involved in Soleimani’s death.

Javani also said that the United States is in no position to wage a war against Iran, that Iran will respond harshly to any attack or threat and that countries in the region that help the United States or Israel would also be “crushed” should the United States or Israel attack the Islamic Republic. Iran, he warned, is capable of closing the Strait of Hormuz and of razing Tel Aviv and Haifa.

