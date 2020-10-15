Iran hit with ‘Major’ Cyber Attack

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











A “major” cyber attack targeted at least two unspecified Iranian government agencies recently, announced Iran’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (Maher) on Wednesday, according to Iranian media.

“The announcement was made after reports of a large cyber attack spread on social media. The team stressed that the relevant authorities are investigating the incident,” reported The Jerusalem Post.

Maher denied that there was a widespread attack on any agencies so far, outside of the two that were mentioned.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Iranian government officials have not said whether it was domestic or foreign.

