14 Oct, 2020
Two IDF soldiers wounded by explosive device during overnight raid

by | Oct 14, 2020 | IDF

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

IDF in Jericho (Photo by Joshua Wander)

Two IDF soldiers were wounded on Tuesday night, after an explosive device was thrown at them during a raid on a refugee camp in Judea and Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

One of the soldiers sustained light and the other moderate wounds, and both were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

“During the night, IDF forces conducted an arrest operation in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. During the operation, two IDF soldiers were wounded, lightly and moderately, apparently by shrapnel from an explosive device thrown at them” the IDF said in a statement.


