New Report Reveals: Kamala Harris tied to Hamas Front Group

A recent report revealed that Kamala Harris has a long-standing relationship with a Muslim organization that is connected to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. The mutual admiration goes so deep that Harris responded to a Muslim terrorist attack by hosting an anti-Islamophobia event.

REPORT: Harris and CAIR

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Tuesday on a longstanding relationship between Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). According to the report, “CAIR advised Harris on community issues during her time in California politics.

This mutual admiration between Harris and CAIR was displayed when Harris hosted CAIR at an interfaith community event in 2015 in San Bernadino. The event was held in the wake of a terrorist attack carried out by a Muslim Pakistani couple that killed 16 and wounded 24. While the press release about the event claimed the intention was to condemn terrorism, it also was intended to condemn the reaction to the Islamic attack which Harris described as “Islamophobic.”

The report also included in which Harris praised CAIR on its 24th anniversary for its “commitment to protecting civil liberties and making the promise of America real for all Americans.”

Islam and the Democratic Ticket

Harris has stated that she opposes the anti-Israel Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement but CAIR is strongly pro-BDS. Both Harris and Biden have stated they will reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal that was rejected by President Trump.

In July, CAIR participated in the Million Muslim Voter Summit which endorsed and hosted Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

CAIR and Terrorism

CAIR’s mission statement makes no mention of Palestine or Israel, claiming its goals are to “enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.” It describes its lobbying arm as focusing “on issues related to Islam and Muslims. Critics of CAIR have accused it of pursuing an Islamist agenda and claimed the group is connected to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR was identified by the Justice Department as an “entity” of the Muslim Brotherhood that is linked to pro-Hamas operations in the US and Israel. The government of the United Arab Emirates has designated CAIR as a terrorist organization.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Sunni Islamist organization founded in Egypt, supported by Qatar and associated with the Islamic State (ISIS). It is designated as a terrorist organization by several nations.

In the investigation into the 9/11 attacks, federal authorities began investigating the Holy Land Foundation, for Relief and Development, Hamas’s fundraising arm in the US. In 2007, HLF was found guilty of transferring millions of dollars to the Hamas and seven HLF members who were also part of CAIR were convicted on terrorism charges.

