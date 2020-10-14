63% of Israelis want Trump to Win: Only 18% Want Biden

Share if you think others might want to hear about this











A dominating majority of Israelis prefer the re-election of US President Donald Trump in November’s presidential elections, a new poll conducted by i24NEWS demonstrated Monday night. Regarding the question, “which US presidential candidate do you think will be better for Israel?” 63.3 percent of respondents chose President Donald Trump. Conversely, Democratic hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden garnered a mere 18.8 percent.

Consul General of Israel in New York Danny Dayan credited Trump’s data on his accomplishments in Israel’s interest including withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights. Most Israelis also believe that Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria will be harmed if Trump is not elected the poll revealed.

