Best friends of Israel

Israel has incredible friends and supporters around the world, and by living in Israel, I have had the opportunity and great pleasure to meet so many of them. When it comes to standing with Israel, not everybody is actually putting action behind their words.

Let me introduce you to three of amazing Israel supporters who took their love and support for Israel to another level.



Ruth Walker.

70 years old, married, 4 children, Nottingham, U.K.

A retired School Teacher.

As a bible believing Christian, I strongly stand in support of Israel.

I believe that God gave the land of Israel to Abraham and his descendants as a long lasting covenant, I believe that we as Christians should comfort, bless, pray for and encourage Israel and her people.

Genesis 12 says that the Lord will bless those who bless His people. But for me, it is far more than believing what the Scriptures tell us about Israel and the Jewish people. God has planted a deep, deep love for Israel and the Jews in my heart, which is hard to explain in words.

I feel one with the Jewish people and long to also be in the Land. After all, Jesus was a Jew!

I first visited Israel on a small tour in 2013, and after that, I came back several times. However, it wasn’t until my good friend Gerry and I visited together in January 2017, that we began to make contacts with the local people and organizations. Now we are coming to Israel twice a year.

Gerry leads a group called East Midlands Friends of Israel, of which I am part of the leadership. We hold regular meetings to encourage support in our area, to raise awareness of situations not only in Israel, but for example, combating anti Semitism in our communities.

We also fundraise for various organizations, and by visiting Israel we bless the people by bringing financial and practical gifts.

I support the work of Be’ad Chaim led by Sandy Shoshani, a pro-life group ministering to mothers and their babies; and the American organization Bridges for Peace.

I have taken part in food delivery visits to elderly Holocaust survivors.

What a moving and humbling experience that is, and a joy to visit and show them love.

We have raised funds for Magan David Adom, and support this organization here in the U.K.

We also have great respect and love for the young IDF soldiers, this support and love began when we first came into contact with Ari Fuld who was in the IDF himself and a great supporter of the soldiers. We met him for the first time in September 2017 together with Jane Kiel (AKA Jerusalem Jane) after we have been following their great work together for Israel doing regular live broadcast to the whole world.

They both became dear friends of ours.

Ari took myself and my husband on a day trip, including a visit to the Tombs of the Patriarchs in Hebron, my photo is taken on that trip..

It came as a dreadful shock when we heard he was murdered, it was like a knife had pierced my heart.. We are still hurting from this heinous murder.

I have also developed friendships with the local people, which to me is so precious and special, I especially enjoy the people who work in the local shops or restaurants or live locally. They are my brothers and sisters, and when we arrive and they see us for the first time, the welcome is overwhelming. This is Israel to me, the people,

I miss them so much and miss the wonderful vibe of being there amongst this wonderful and diverse body of people who are so warm and friendly. Next year in Jerusalem, as they say!



Haakon Sengesvoll.

59 years old, married, 3 children. Hokksund, Norway.

I have spent a couple of years in Bible school, have a bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s degree in film and television production.

I was born into a Christian family that supported Israel. When I began to believe in God and began to read in the Bible about what God’s word says about Israel, it was impossible for me not to see the miracle of Israel’s restoration as a state after 2,000 years. The Bible itself says, “Comfort, yes, comfort my people.”

I have been in Israel 46 times.

I support Israel through my work, I work to spread good, positive news from Israel, through our TV broadcasts from Israel, in addition to being the leader of Vision Norway’s Israeli work called: Israelkanalen. Here I am the host of our TV shows.

We also raise money that we use to support various projects in Israel, including aliyah.

As a family, we subscribe to packages of Israeli goods from Lev HaOlam, an excellent organization selling quality products from the brave pioneers living in Judea and Samaria, the Biblical Heartland. We love receiving these delicious products; they are shipped directly from Israel to our house once a month.

The world would like to call Judea and Samaria the “Occupied West Bank,” as it fights to have these products boycotted. Such rhetoric, of course, is completely ludicrous! It’s important for us to stand with these amazing people that are facing so much hate from the BDS movement.

Another reason why I support Israel is to fight against the skewed image the media outlets in Norway and other European countries have regarding Israel. When Israelis fall victims from terror attacks, it is hardly mentioned. But when the police or the IDF neutralizes any terrorists, it is often reported in the context where the blame is put on the Israelis.

This is nothing but part of anti-Semitic propaganda to demonize Israel, because when a similar situation happens in a European country, the rhetoric is quite different. So stay strong, trust in Adonai and never yield to these false accusations.

In addition, as a family we love to travel on holiday trips to Israel.

My photo is from our visit to Trump Heights last year while attending the Christian Media Summit hosted by the Israeli Government Press Office.



Tiitta Isokuortti.

62 years old, widowed, 2 children, Helsinki, Finland.

A Language teacher.

When I was a teenager in the 1970`s, my grandfather told me how important it would be to help the Jews from the former Soviet Union make Aliyah. Many of them returned to Israel via Finland, and we were told that we Finns should be prepared to accommodate them if needed, or even hide them for a few days.

He didn’t live long enough to see that happen, when in the early 1990`s, Russian Jews were allowed to emigrate from our eastern neighboring country. And yet, he prepared a room with a bed, some canned food, a radio and a torch in the basement of his house for this purpose.

Since that time, I have been to Israel multiple times, and spent my summer holidays there during the past five years. Of course, I pray for Israel and the Jewish people and I support Aliyah for the Jewish people to return to their homeland.

I keep on praying for Israelis to be protected against terror attacks, I’m crying with Israel every time another Jew is murdered for no other reason than being Jewish.

Holocaust survivors have a special place in my heart, and I have been truly lucky by having had the opportunity to visit some of them in their own homes every year during my stay there. These visits have made an unforgettable impact on me.

Photo of me as I visited Jerusalem a few year ago standing next to the beautiful Israeli Flag.

I have come to know Ruth, Haakon and Titta really well, and I am blessed to have them in my life as friends from the heart, and prayer partners for my work in Israel. They could have written much more about their support for Israel if space allowed it.

I honor all of you for your remarkable stand and love for God’s chosen people.

You are bringing hope, love and light into the heart of the Jewish people.

NEXT YEAR IN JERUSALEM.

