Indictment Against Netanyahu Crumbles as AG Caught Admitting to Blackmail

Israeli journalist Amit Segal released a bombshell recording that shook the nation on Tuesday. In it, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit can be heard admitting that then State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan is holding an indictment over Mendelblit’s head if the latter doesn’t move forward with an indictment against Netanyahu. The Attorney General can be heard on the call saying that Nitzan “has me by the neck ” reports 0404.

The conversation took place five years ago between Mendelblit and Head of the Judiciary Selection Committee Effi Naveh. After Mendelblit was appointed as attorney general, he can be heard talking about Nitzan to Naveh saying: “You understand that that maniac doesn’t get to rule in my casework. This is spiteful. I don’t know what to do. There’s a case against me that I can’t close. He can hold me by my neck. I don’t know who he thinks he is. In the end I’ll explode. The police have a case against me. There is no ruling to close it. This makes me concerned. I want to know that it’s closed from lack of evidence.”

Lawmakers in Netanyahu‘s Likud party gloated at the development with MK Miki Zohar saying “thank God justice is being served.” Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich went so far to call Mendelblit and Nitzan “legal mobsters.”

Meanwhile Likud MK Ariel Kellner called the scandal “such low level corruption whose end goal is a coup de’etat.” MK Shlomo Kari called for Mendelblit’s “immediate resignation.”

Speaker of the Knesset MK Yariv Levin said that an independent investigation into the corruption behind the indictment against Netanyahu is “inevitable”

